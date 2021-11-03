FEC approves N50bn contracts for airport radar, Sokoto-Birnin Konin road, others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, approved sundry contracts, including total radar cover for airports in the country and construction of road from Sokoto to Birnin Konin, in Niger Republic, worth N50 billion.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, while briefing State House journalists after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Femi Adesina, disclosed that the council approved contract for the construction and furnishing of new Senate Building and 1,000 capacity conference centre by the University of Abuja, at the cost of N2.3bn to Messrs Hilkam Engineering Consultancy Ltd.

It also approval contract for the construction of power of 400kw power plant at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja at the cost of N768,906,174.71 to Stallion Trading and Construction Company Ltd.

“There was also an approval for the minister of works and housing for the award of contract for the rehabilitation of Sokoto- Ilela (Nigeria) Birnin Konin (Niger Republic) Road in Sokoto State at the sum of N8,450,829,974.95 to Messrs Amirco Universal Concept Ltd” he said.

Minister of state for budget and national planning, Clement Agba, also revealed that FEC approved the procurement of 46 units of vehicles for operational and administrative use by the Nigerian Customs Service, to Messrs. Elizade Nigeria Limited at a total cost of N1,554,200,000 inclusive of a 7.5 percent. VAT.

Abba, who recalled that the last set of procurement of vehicles were done for customs in 2017 and 2020, added that “in 2020 we did see a whole lot of huge seizures that were made by the Nigerian Customs and also the performance in terms of revenue”

He noted that the Nigerian Customs Service had also over performed the prorated rate of the target that they were given.

“So, council believes that by provision of these additional vehicles, it will also help in enhancing, not only their effectiveness, but their efficiency and more revenues will be generated”

Minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced that FEC also approved contract for the supply and installation of baggage handling system at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos at the contract sum of N3,615,265,710.69, inclusive of the 7.5 percent VAT, with a completion period of 12 months.

“The contractor is Messrs. Gulf of Africa International Limited, who are exclusive representatives of the original equipment manufacturer. The OEM is Messrs. UVS Systems Company, a company that is located in Istanbul, Turkey.

“The second memo from us in Aviation is approval for the award of contract for the manufacture, supply, installation and operating training of disabled aircraft recovery system at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. This system is to be applied in the event that there is an aircraft that is occupying the runway or any area of operations that we have, so the special equipment will be used to remove that aircraft from that place and free it for our own operations at the sum of N2,209,593,428.08, inclusive of 7.5 percent VAT. This was issued to Messrs. Globsley Project Limited. The OEM representatives are Messrs. AMS Aircraft Recovery Limited.

The council also granted approval for the award of contract for direct procurement, installation and commissioning of the total radar coverage modernizsation for the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency and this contract is in two parts and the total is 14,428,218.17 Euros, which is equivalent to N28,039,080,799.40.

“The contractors are Messrs. Talas, who had been on the project and supported by Intelligent Transportation Systems Limited and Messrs. Softnet Systems Nigeria Limited and the OEMs are Messrs. Talas Systems of France and Messrs. HM Global of Germany.”