FEC approves N34bn for roads, lie detector for NDLEA, others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved contracts for the full rehabilitation of the Uturu-Isikwato-Akara Road in Abia State, at the cost of N13.624 billion

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, confirmed this to journalists after the weekly meeting of the council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Fashola said the council also approved the augmentation of the contract of the Zaria to Funtua section of the Zaria-Sokoto-Birnin-Kebbi Highway, for N9.446 billion, which will increase the contract price to a total of N16.924 billion.

The augmentation is to cater for an extension of the scope of works on that section from 26 kilometres to a total of 64 kilometres.

“It also caters for the improvement of the pavement from a laterite-based pavement to a cement-based, concrete-mixed, stone-base pavement. It also makes provision for extensive drainage works to accommodate increasing rain flow and flooding patterns that we have observed in the last few years,” Fashola said.

The council also approved contracts for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), an agency with the statutory responsibility for the maintenance and rehabilitation of federal roads.

Fashola stated that FERMA had requested and council approved contracts to rehabilitate Kwara-Peta-Milda Road in Borno State, in favour of Messrs. CBC Global Civil Engineering and Building Construction, value at N6,271,985,441.2.

Also briefing journalists after the meeting, Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, said his ministry got approval for a contract to supply eye-scanning lie detectors for the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“Arising from the fact that the agency is doing very well in terms of dealing with the scourge of illicit drugs, the Federal Government has considered the possibility of making added provisions and employing and deploying technological equipment skills and competencies that will assist them in delivery.

“Our technology has improved to the extent that we have in place technological equipment that has the capacity to detect whether you are indeed speaking the truth or lying in the course of an investigation.

“So, for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption, the Federal Government has considered the need and possibility of providing this equipment for the NDLEA.”

Malami said the council approved the award of a contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector to the law enforcement agency in favour of Zettabytes Technologies Limited at the cost of N498,850,000, inclusive of 7.5 percent value-added tax (VAT) with a completion period of 90 days.

The council also approved a contract for the supply of digital night vision goggle to the NDLEA, an additional technological device that is intended to support the night operations of the agency, to support their visibility, in favour of R-SET Integrated Solution Limited at the cost of N570,825,000, inclusive of 7.5 percent VAT.

Also, Niyi Adebayo, minister of industries, trade and investments, said the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), a parastatal under his ministry received the council’s approval for a contract for infrastructure in one of the six special economic zones that NEPZA is creating in Lekki, Lagos.

“As part of that special economic zone, there is a textile and garment part that is being put up and council approved contract for the development of an initial five-megawatt power plant and electrical reticulation within the park, in favour of Mustra Energy Limited, in the sum of N1.5 billion, inclusive of 7.5 percent VAT with a delivery period of 52 weeks.

The council also approved the construction of an access road, with associated drainage works from the Lekki-Epe Expressway, through the textile and garment park, in favour of Proportion Construction Works Limited, in the sum of N1.9 billion, inclusive of 7.5 VAT, with a delivery period of 52 weeks.

He noted that the special zone was being developed to establish an economic zone with multi-function of industry, commerce, trade, medical tourism, recreation and residence to attract foreign investment, create employment and expedite economic growth.

“As you’re all aware, constant power supply as well as provision of other infrastructure like roads is important for the functioning of the special economic zones. As a result of that, the council approved the contract. “We are hopeful that once the special economic zone is functional, it will generate employment for about 3,500 Nigerians in the short-term, and in the long-term, it will provide employment for about 10,000 Nigerians”

President Buhari had before the commencement of the council meeting, called for a minute of silence in honour of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train terror attack.