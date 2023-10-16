FEC approves N26.01trn for 2024 budget

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, approved the sum of N26.01trillion for the 2024 budget. .’

Atiku Bagudu, the minister of budget and national planning, gave this indication on Monday, while briefing State House journalists after the council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Read also:Edun confirms Nigeria expecting World Bank’s $1.5bn budget support

He disclosed that FEC also approved the 2024/2026 medium term expenditure and fiscal framework, (MTEF), with N700/$’bench mark.

The 2024 to 2026 MTEF was approved with the assumption that investment will continue to flow with stronger naira.