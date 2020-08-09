FCTA uncovers land racketeering as officials issue fake allocation papers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it aware that some unscrupulous elements, in connivance with some officials of the Administration are issuing letters of land allocation to unsuspecting buyers.

FCTA warned that anybody caught dealing on these illegal allocations will not only be dealt with in the Civil Service way, but will also be prosecuted.

Acting Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Abdulhamid Sulaiman who made this disclosure while briefing some journalists at the weekend warned the public not to fall victim of such criminal activities but always ensured they got any land allocation through the right channels.

Sulaiman emphasized that only Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has the power to allocate any land in the FCT, be it open spaces, green areas or recreational parks.

According to him, the exclusive powers to allocate land in the nation’s capital were delegated to the Minister by President and Commander-in-Chief, as the Governor-General of FCT.

Suleiman who said there was an existing embargo on land allocation for green areas, recreational parks and open spaces in the FCT, affirmed that any allocation or transaction with respect to these land purposes while the embargo subsists was “null and void.”

“So any transaction outside the Minister’s approval is deemed illegal and illegitimate and will be prosecuted and the culprit punished accordingly.

“In addition to that, I also want to draw the attention of the public to strict adherence to development control guidelines because the FCT is a planned city, based on the Abuja Master Plan and all the regulations must be followed in order to avoid distortion that could risk destruction of lives and property.

“Therefore, those willing to develop their legitimately and legally allocated land should approach the Development Control department for guidance and proper approval before they can commence development”, he stated.