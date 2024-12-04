FCTA to invest N177bn in education infrastructure -Wike

Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says the FCT administration has allocated N177 billion for infrastructure development in the education sector of the nation’s capital.

This was contained in a statement issued by Austine Elemue, special assistant on media to Mariya Mahmoud, minister of state for FCT, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The statement said Wike, represented by minister of state for the FCT, disclosed this at the 6th International Conference on Learning Cities, held in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The statement noted that the amount included the N3.5 billion counterpart funding from Universal Basic Education Commission.

It stressed that the FCTA’s annual budget for the education sector has surpassed the 26 percent benchmark.

It said that so far, a total of 21 primary and junior secondary schools have been renovated, while 30 new senior secondary schools were established.

The statement noted that the FCTA has also invested heavily in the training and retraining of teachers and providing infrastructure in basic schools across the six area councils of the FCT.

On tertiary education, the statement said that the FCT Administration has committed N14.53 billion for the completion of FCT University, Abaji.

It quoted the minister, affirming the FCT administration’s commitment to the Abuja Learning City status as emphasised by UNESCO.

The statement further explained that the Abuja learning city has adopted a whole school approach in promoting peace, security, and tolerance, through knowledge and skills.

The conference themed, “Learning Cities at the Forefront of Climate Action,” convened representatives from UNESCO learning cities, along with policymakers, educators, researchers, and other global stakeholders.

Share