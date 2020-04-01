FCTA reverses sack of 50 medical personnel from Asokoro Hospital staff quarters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reversed its earlier decision to throw out about 50 healthcare professionals from their residences at the Asokoro District Hospital Staff Quarters to make room for new staff.

The affected staff include; 36 House Officers, 20 Intern Nurses, Radiographers, Pharmacists and Medical Laboratory Scientists.

The Hospital Secretary, Gloria Daadom earlier on Wednesday issued the circular to the affected staff which read:

“I am directed to inform you with regret that you’re to as a matter of urgency vacate the staff quarters with immediate effect from today and tomorrow.

“The staff quarters is supposed to be used to accommodate some staff that will work in the infectious diseases unit of the facility”.

But responding inquiries by BusinessDay, Daadom said there was another counter circular issued later on Wednesday that reversed the decision and the affected staff have since returned to their residence.

She however refused to make the new circular available as according to her it was against civil service rules for officers of her cadre.

“The earlier circular has been countered. Ask the person who give you the first one to give you the new circular. Please I cannot give out to the circular to the press. It is not within my powers to do so” Daadom said.

One of the affected officers who pleaded anonymity accused the FCTA of trying to shortchange them rather than constructing tents at the Abuja Stadium as ordered by the Federal Government to handle the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s only for the FCTA to construct tents at the Eagle Square, ICC or National Stadium, Abuja which the Federal Government has given out. But they would rather embezzle the money and sacrifice us the little flies on the menu list of expendable items”, the Officer stated.