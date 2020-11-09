FCTA proposes N45.527 in 2021 budget

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has proposed to spend the sum of N45.527 billion for its 2021 National Priority Capital projects.

Muhammad Bello, the FCT Minister, disclosed this when he presented the FCT 2021 National Capital Budget to the Senate Committee on the FCT on Thursday in Abuja.

Bello reminded the lawmakers that the figure was contained in the 2021 Appropriation Bill presented by Mr President to the National Assembly on October 8, 2020.

The Minister said the proposed figure was to sustain the implementation of critical projects both in the Federal Capital City (FCC) and the Satellite Towns.

Read Also: UN rates FCTA high on fight against COVID-19

He also presented a list of 28 proposed priority projects to be funded from the budgetary proposal, which he said was intended for the completion of on-going projects.

“In their selection, priority of attention was accorded to the completion of on-going projects. Accordingly, the entire projects in the 2021 budgets are for on-going projects,” the minister explained.

Bello said some of the projects to be funded from this budget proposal, amongst others, include: the construction of the Southern Parkway from the Christian Center to Ring Road One, rehabilitation and expansion of the Outer Northern Expressway Project Lot II (Kubwa Road from the Federal Civil Service College to the Villa Roundabout), rehabilitation of and expansion of the Airport Expressway (project Lot I) and the completion of the International Vocational Institute Utako and four comprehensive Science and Technical Colleges in Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Karshi.

The minister further revealed that in the case of the Millennium Tower Project, the administration was working on a number of hybrid financing options to complete the project.