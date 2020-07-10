FCTA Health Secretary tests positive to COVID-19

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) acting secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, Mohammed Kawu has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kawu who disclosed this at Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja where he is currently receiving treatment said his journey to the Isolation Center began 12 days earlier when he experienced feverish conditions which prompted him to take the Covid-19 test and the result showed he was positive.

The FCTA health secretary, who is an equivalent of a commissioner for health, said it was very important for Nigerians to appreciate that Covid-19 is real and can be fatal.

He said: “I want every Nigerian, like I have always told them in the media, that this thing is real and anybody can be infected, especially those of us that are on the frontline. The disease can be fatal and it is important that everyone follows all the extant guidelines of hand washing or sanitizing, maintain social distancing wearing of facial covering and staying at home.

“I am happy and I thank my creator that mine was moderate infection. I got some symptoms that were not very severe. I had to be on intravenous (IV) drugs for about 10 days. I’m stronger now. Probably they will discharge me anytime soon.

“I noticed a very important thing; there is so much commitment by the health workers, they are very committed, very patriotic. They are risking their lives to protect society.

“So, my appeal to everyone in the society is that we must all be part and parcel of this fight against the Covid-19. Everybody must take personal responsibility to ensure that he or she protects his or herself and his or her family”.