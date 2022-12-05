FCT revenue service trains tax officers ahead of 2023 enforcement

The Federal Capital Territory – Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has commenced Tax Enforcement Capacity and Simulation Training to prepare tax officials for the enforcement drive ahead of 2023.

The training is focused on the overview of the Nigerian tax environment, tax administration processes-interplay with legal recovery of tax debt, prosecution for tax offences, and process for recovery of income tax before the courts.

They were also trained on power to restrain under the law and criminal jurisdiction of courts on tax matters and practical issues in criminal trials among others.

In his opening remarks, Haruna Abdullahi, the acting executive chairman, who was represented by Ngozi Jipreze, director, legal services, said the scheduling of this training towards the end of the year was deliberate, having trained and built the capacity of the personnel on tax administration and legislation and ICT during the year.

The executive chairman urged participants to take the training very seriously as it would build their capacity, equip them with all the necessary information with regards to the relevant laws on enforcement with a view to preparing them for the task ahead.

According to him, this exercise is strategic and vital to ensuring tax compliance as it will complete the tax process, starting from assessment to filing of tax returns and to enforcement.

The FCT-IRS boss also noted that the Enforcement will not only focus on organisations, as individual taxpayers in the FCT will also be held accountable.

The training which has more than 70 participants drawn from different cadres in the Service, is being facilitated by renowned professors in law and other tax experts like Prof. Abiola Sanni (SAN), Prof. Gbenga Akingbehin, Seyi Alade, Lanre Akinsola and OluKayode Fabunmi.