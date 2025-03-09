FCT Police Commissioner Olatunji Disu has committed to eliminating criminal activities in areas where difficult terrain provides cover for lawbreakers.

This commitment followed his leadership of a comprehensive security assessment across crime-prone locations including the Guzape-Asokoro Bypass, Kpaduma, Kugbo, Gbaglape, and Nyanya Hills. An increase in kidnappings and other criminal incidents in these areas prompted the visit.

FCT Police Command spokesperson Josephine Adeh stated that the operation aimed to identify security vulnerabilities, map criminal hideouts, and strengthen measures to prevent future attacks.

During the tour, Disu was accompanied by senior officers and local vigilante groups. He met with community leaders and residents to discuss collaborative security solutions. The team identified key flashpoints and escape routes commonly used by criminals.

Disu promised residents there would be increased patrols, enhanced surveillance, and structural deterrents to reduce criminal activities.

“Criminal elements take advantage of isolated and difficult terrains such as Guzape Hills to commit unlawful activities, but we will not allow them to thrive. This proactive approach will neutralise their hideouts and strengthen security across the FCT,” he vowed.

The commissioner also announced the deployment of additional tactical personnel to affected communities. He stressed the importance of intelligence gathering and community collaboration to ensure quick responses to threats.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the police through these hotlines: 08032003913, 08028940883, and 07057337653.

