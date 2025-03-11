The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has successfully recovered 19 stolen vehicles, which had been taken from various locations across the FCT between January and February 2025. The recovery operation extended beyond the capital, with some of the stolen vehicles found in Jos, Niger, and Kaduna.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Josephine Adeh, FCT Police Public Relations Officer. According to the statement, the recovered vehicles were traced and retrieved through collaborative efforts between different police divisions and specialized units.

“Among them, the Maitama, Bwari, and Gwarimpa divisions each recovered one vehicle, while the Mpape Division recovered three. The Central Police Station, Trademore Division, Mabushi Division, Utako Division, Dirumi Division, and Kubwa Division each recovered between two and three vehicles.

“The Anti-Car Theft Unit also played a role in securing one of the stolen cars”, the statement reads. Olatunji Disu, FCT Commissioner of Police, reiterated the command’s commitment to safeguarding residents and protecting their property.

He urged vehicle owners to take proactive measures to secure their cars, emphasizing the importance of installing tracking devices, which significantly improve the chances of swift recovery in case of theft.

In addition to tracking devices, the police advised the public to consider supplementary security measures such as steering wheel locks, pedal locks, alarm systems, and immobilizers.

Residents were also encouraged to avoid parking in isolated areas, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement. The FCT Police Command reassured the public of its relentless efforts in combating criminal activities and ensuring that perpetrators face justice.

“For reports on stolen vehicles or suspicious activities, residents can reach the command through its emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, and 07057337653. The Complaint Response Unit can also be contacted at 08107314192 or PCB 09022222352”, it stated.

