FCT buildings face scrutiny as FCTA begins post-development audit

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced a rigorous post-development audit of buildings within the FCT to ensure compliance with construction standards and regulations.

This move comes in the wake of growing concerns over structural integrity, safety, and adherence to building codes in the nation’s capital.

Felix Obuah, Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), stated this during the inauguration of a Ministerial Committee on Post-Development Audit of Buildings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Obuah highlighted that the Abuja Master Plan, established in 1979, serves as the blueprint for the organized growth of the nation’s capital.

He emphasized that the primary objective is to create one of the most prestigious and modern cities globally.

“Over the years, significant progress has been made in developing various phases, districts, and neighbourhoods within the city, including key infrastructure such as road networks, metro lines, sewer systems, and drainage.

“Today, Abuja boasts numerous iconic landmarks, including the National Mosque, National Christian Centre, National Assembly Complex, Supreme Court Complex, and the World Trade Centre – the tallest building in the city at 22 floors. Other notable structures include the CBN Complex and various other internationally recognized buildings,” Obuah remarked.

He noted that the city’s development has advanced substantially from Phase 1 through Phase 3, with other phases currently underway. However, Obuah stressed the importance of reviewing the city’s development to ensure its continued orderly growth.

It was in this context that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike approved the establishment of the committee to conduct an audit of post-development activities related to buildings in the city.

The committee, chaired by Mukhtar Galadima, Director of the Department of Development Control, is tasked with compiling accurate records of all development permits issued to curb unauthorized construction, illegal land use conversions, and land grabbing.

The committee will collect data on the city’s utility usage, including water, electricity, and sewer connections, to identify illegal connections that deprive the government of revenue.

The audit is expected to boost the FCT’s revenue through more accurate taxation, potentially generating billions of Naira by bringing all properties into the tax net.

Obuah also explained that the committee will gather data to support research on city planning and management. Some buildings will undergo structural integrity tests to prevent collapses and other hazards.

The committee is composed of members from various FCTA departments and has six months to complete its task. Obuah assured the members of the Minister’s commitment to providing the necessary logistics for the audit’s success.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Galadima underscored the need for a thorough documentation of all structures, services, and facilities within the FCT and expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to fulfil its mandate.

Share