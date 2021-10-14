FC4S Lagos, NCIC, IHS Towers collaborate to promote water sanitation in Nigeria

The Financial Centre for Sustainability, Lagos, and the Nigeria Climate Innovation Center (NCIC) in conjunction with IHS Towers have partnered to advocate for increased awareness and understanding of the importance of handwashing as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. This is in commemoration of the Global Handwashing Day on October 15, 2021.

The partnership also seeks to improve access to adequate safe water supply in the country and combat the challenge of Open Defecation by organizing a combination of events in November. The lineup of events includes an Open Innovation Fair, Behavioral Change Campaigns, Capacity Building Webinars, and the installation of public toilet facilities across Nigeria with Lagos as a pilot location for these facilities.

Speaking on the partnership, Emmanuel Etaderhi Executive Secretary, FC4S Lagos said “we are delighted to partner with NCIC and IHS Towers to support the eradication of open defecation and improve access to clean water and sanitation facilities. Apart from the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) targets, this initiative will also provide an opportunity for SMEs to showcase locally developed WASH infrastructure during the Open Innovation Fair and matchmake them with potential investors, thereby enhancing job creation and employment opportunities in that space.”

In addition, Bankole Oloruntoba, Managing Director/CEO of NCIC stated that “as an organization, collaboration and partnership is very important. Safe water is a major scope of our work in line with Sustainable Development Goal – 6 which is to provide clean water and sanitation for all by 2030. This collaboration will strengthen the parties involved and help mitigate the issue of open defecation in Nigeria and we also hope this partnership will lead to innovation that can scale enterprises in the water sector.”

With 2.3 billion people still lacking access to basic handwashing facilities, organizations and individuals have a responsibility to promote handwashing, especially with the recent outbreak of the pandemic which has highlighted the critical role hand hygiene plays in the spread of diseases. This year’s Global Handwashing Day themed “Our future is at Hand – Let’s move forward together” creates an opportunity for champions to take action to promote and sustain handwashing habits.

IHS Towers is one of the largest telecommunications infrastructure providers in Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East by tower count and the third-largest independent multinational tower company globally. It is committed to enhancing the sustainable development of the countries in which it operates and is a key sponsor of the FC4S/NCIC WASH Innovation Fair and Behavioral Change Campaigns.