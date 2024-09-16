FBI probes fresh assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Donald Trump, former United States President

What appears to be a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, former United States President seeking reelection in the November polls is being investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), reports are saying.

This follows a firing spree from the US Secret Service agents when they spotted a person with a firearm at the Trump international golf course west of Palm Beach, where the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort home is located, the Guardian reported.

Law enforcement officials said the gunman was in some bushes near the property line of the golf course when Secret Service agents, who were clearing holes ahead of where Trump was playing, spotted a rifle barrel in the bushes.

The FBI and other law enforcement officials said the suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, had a scope on an AK47 rifle, and a GoPro camera with which he apparently intended to record footage and two backpacks with ceramic tiles in it.

Trump who was bruised in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13, has sent emails to his supporters, telling them he is safe.

“I am safe and well. Nothing will slow me down. I will never surrender,” he wrote in the email.

The White House said Joe Biden, the US president and Kamala Harris, his vice and current contender with Trump have been briefed on the incident.

“They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” a White House statement said.