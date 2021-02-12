Fayemi reaffirms partnership with private sector to grow agriculture

An outreach programme to get more youths involved in agriculture in Ekiti has seen the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, reaffirming commitment to encouraging the private sector to participate in agriculture.

The event, which had Ellah Lakes Plc as sponsors had representation by Chuka Mordi, the CEO and Jamie Rixton, Chief Agronomist. Mordi in his remarks thanked the Governor of Ekiti State for his efforts in encouraging private sector participants into the state.

“With the intense focus on the commencement of the Special Processing Zones for Agriculture, as soon as possible, and the state’s commitment to completing the cargo Airport for export, I’m convinced that we can optimise the Agri value chain, for our crops, in Ekiti State,” he said.

On his part, Jamie Rixton stated, “Engaging the youth in Agriculture, is one of our strongest strategies, as we come into Ekiti. More and more young people want to be in the Agricultural sector & are interested in learning the commercial and technical aspects.

However, our investment isn’t just about agriculture, it’s about uplifting communities by creating an Ecosystem of small businesses selling goods and services and encouraging economic growth,” he said.