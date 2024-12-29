Fayemi endorses Oyebanji for second term as Ekiti governor 

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state

…says anybody can show interest, but he’s for Oyebanji

Kayode Fayemi, immediate past governor of Ekiti State, has formally endorsed the second term bid of the incumbent governor of the State, Biodun Oyebanji in 2026, saying the governor has “done creditably well and should be well supported to achieve a second term in office.”

Fayemi, who stated this during a meeting/end of the year together with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 16 local government areas of the State at his Isan Ekiti country home, said his “endorsement does not mean other intending aspirants cannot take a shot at the party’s governorship ticket.”

“I am a democrat, so I cannot discourage anybody from contesting for the party’s ticket. Anybody who feels he is capable can contest for the party’s ticket. “What I am saying is that as for me and my entire family, we are for Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji’s second term in office.

“We have all agreed that our Governor is an Omoluabi who has performed exceedingly well within the last two years. And we all agreed that if we support him as our candidate, the people of Ekiti will joyfully follow us. So, the best thing to do is to rally support for him so he can continue the good governance till 2030.

“By April next year, INEC will announce dates for the Ekiti election. So, this is a good time to start the work. Let the work begin in our various wards and local government areas.

“I am a democrat and during my time, I contested against no fewer than 30 other aspirants in 2007 and in 2018 not less than 26 other aspirants showed interest. So, as a democrat I cannot ask anybody not to show interest. Anybody who feels he is sufficiently capable can show interest, should go ahead”, the former governor added.

BusinessDay reports that the declaration was greeted with thunderous applause from over 5,000 party leaders in attendance at the meeting as Governor Oyebanji expressed appreciation to former Governor Fayemi and other leaders of the party.

While saying that he was humbled by the open declaration by the former governor whom he described as his “ boss, mentor and benefactor”, Governor Oyebanji pledged that he would do everything possible not to disappoint Fayemi and other leaders of the APC.

“When you made me SSG in 2018, I said I would do everything to make you proud. When in 2021 you told me of the party’s decision to have me as the flagbearer, I remember I also told you, I would make you proud. I believe I have been able to make you proud through the various programmes and policies that have brought joy to the people.

“What I can only say for now is that God helping me, I shall make you and the entire party proud again. We have been able to position the party as a darling of the people and I know that has always been your desire. And I am happy, no single person has left our party for another party. Instead, we have been receiving people from other political parties who are fascinated by what we are doing”, Oyebanji said.

Share