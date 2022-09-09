Fayemi elected president of Africa regions forum

Kayode Fayemi, Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has been elected as President of the Forum of Regions of Africa in Saidia (FRAS) in an election held Friday morning in the fringe city of Saidia in Oujda of the state of Casablanca in Morocco.

In his acceptance speech, Fayemi described the victory as a burden of history, saying leadership is not just a title but an instrument that should be used to influence policy and utilised for total positive impact on our people.

Read also: Ekiti: Fayemi couple deserve our eternal gratitude

Fayemi emphasised that it is about time that Africans stopped agonising and start organising, adding that Africans must begin to allign with what’s happening at the national and make it work for the subnational.

“In consideration of all the efforts of the hosts, Fayemi thanked the organisers who made our stay memorable and comfortable” and showered the kingdom of Morocco with deep Gratitude to his majesty for his commitment to African regional communities. All present must exhibit the desire to work in tandem with the AU agenda” he said.

Fayemi disclosed that in their brief meeting with the new cabinet, they considered it necessary to set up a tech committee to review the workbook to firm up the new direction of the continental Forum.

He said four Governors from Nigeria are in attendance as a measure of how seriously they take the Forum.

The other governors are Edo States Godwin Obaseki, Nasarawa States A A Sule and Kano’s Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.