Fashola calls allegations of drafting Tribunal Judgment false

Babatunde Fashola, a former Minister of Works and Housing, on Sunday strongly denied allegations making the rounds on social media that he was involved in the drafting of judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) Judges, describing these allegations as untrue and harmful.

Fashola not only expressed his disappointment at the spread of this false information on social media but also called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading these lies. He believes this could be a plan to weaken the judiciary and corner them into giving judgement in their favour.

The former Lagos State governor said that he was away from Abuja during the time of the alleged preparation of the judgement, thereby making the claims false.

He, however, promised that he was going to take legal action against these false tweets and online stories by reporting them to the management of Twitter and the National Communications Commission (NCC).

Fashola urged security agencies to seriously investigate this matter as it affects the independence of the judiciary.

He thinks the people behind this might be trying to harm the judiciary for their own gain, and he wants them to face legal consequences for their actions. His spokesperson, Hakeem Bello, who signed the press release, asked the public to disregard these false claims and report those who are spreading them to the relevant security agencies.