Family value is future of any nation – Apostle Imogu

The Senior Pastor of Victory Inheritance Ministry (VIM), Jonathan Imogu, has urged Nigerians to promote family values as the catalyst for nation building, just as he described it as the future of any nation desirous of development.

He stated this during the July Family Summit 2022, organised by Trinity Family Worship Centre, Ikoyi, with the theme, ‘But From The Beginning It Was Not So.’ According to him, there is parental neglect in the society, and that any freedom that has no string attached to it, is deadly.

Imogu, who was the guest speaker at the family summit, said the beginning of everything that will last must be made reference to. He equally said that the world is not progressing; rather the world is retrogressing as many are losing their family values, which he considers as the essence of the larger society.

“Anybody can become anything as long as you’re in the will of God; if God says it’s not good, then I believe it; it’s not good. You can’t sustain life outside of God. You can’t sustain anything outside of God. Stop comparing your wife with others; stop comparing your husband with others,” Imogu said.

Tony Samson, chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos Island province, in a goodwill message said that the institution of marriage is good; not a scam as portrayed by social media. “Nothing in life without challenges.”

Emmanuel Godfrey, the host and senior pastor of Trinity Family Worship Centre, said that the family as the fulcrum is the centre of the society. According to him, the ministry draws inspiration from the scripture, knowing full well that the family union is an institution ordained by God.

Speaking on the essence of family value in the larger society, Godfrey said that the family is a creation of God; as such, the family is fundamentally the fourth social institution. “I know that the solution to societal problems lies with the family: If we can fix the family. Let’s return to family values,” he said, urging people to sustain and promote family values no matter the current socio-economic challenges.