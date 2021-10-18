Families of children involved in fuel tanker accident in Delta get relief materials

The Delta State Government has disclosed that it provided relief materials to the families of children involved in a fuel tanker accident in Effurun, in Uvwie area council, on the July 5, his year have

The relief provisions which were in form of cash grants were presented to parents of the victims in Asaba, the state capital, at an event coordinated by the State Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The sad incident had occurred four months ago at Army Day Secondary School in Effurun, leading to the demise of six children and the hospitalization of three others.

Johnbul Edema, the state commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, said that the relief distribution exercise was devoid of bias as victims from other parts of the country residing in the area, also benefitted.

Edema said the ministry had carried out a spot assessment of the incident and made recommendations to the government leading to the relief presentation.

“As a responsible government, it behooves on us to share your pains as Deltans and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Karo Ovameso, the Director, State Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), stressed that the action by the government was aimed at assisting those in hospital with medical bills and to provide succor to others recovering from their loss.

Osa Ome-Idjerhe who lost his eleven-year-old son among other children returning from school that day, said, “It is not an easy thing at all; a son for that matter. It has been pain, but we thank God.”

Bello Abdullahi who also lost a child and Innocent Okeke 5whose son was recovering at the hospital also responded to the gesture by the state government.

The government did well for us, they came to our aid following the accident, so we thank Allah, he said

Right now we are still at the hospital. The child survived, he added.