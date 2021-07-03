FaithCity hospital to host kidney health event

Globally, chronic kidney diseases directly resulted in an estimated 1.23 million deaths in 2017, with an additional 1.36 million deaths accounted for by cardiovascular diseases resulting from impaired kidney function.

In response to this, Faithcity Hospital, a leading private facility with multiple locations across Lagos State is hosting a free one-day event themed, Kidney Diseases: Causes, Early Signs and Treatment.

The event, which will be held virtually on Saturday, July 3rd by 11 am, will serve as an opportunity to educate patients, caregivers, and the general public on the causes, early signs, and treatment of Kidney Diseases.

Distinguished speakers expected at the event include Adedamola Akinsiku, consultant nephrologist and member of the International Society of Nephrologists (ISN), Chidiebere Ndukwe Ogo, chief consultant urologist and head of Urology Department, FMC Abeokuta, Austin Ebhomielen, chief medical director, FaithCity Hospital and Jane Ebhomielen, deputy medical director, FaithCity Hospital.

The kidneys are a pair of bean-shaped organs on either side of the spine and below the ribs. They filter waste and excess fluid from the blood which is then excreted as urine. Chronic kidney disease can lead to the gradual loss of kidney function, which can result in chronic kidney failure.

When chronic kidney diseases reach an advanced stage, harmful levels of fluid, electrolytes, and wastes start to build up in the body.

One in 3 older persons is at risk of developing kidney disease. Adults over age 60 are at a higher risk. As a person grows older, the kidneys naturally do not work effectively as much as it does when younger.

People around age 60 or older are also more likely to have several health complications that can lead to kidney disease. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the two leading causes. Family history, race/ethnicity can also increase the risk for developing kidney disease.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Austin Ebhomielen, chief medical director, Faithcity Hospital stated ‘Your Kidneys are vital to your overall health, so it’s important to look after them.

Attendees who participate in this event will learn from medical experts the golden rules for maintaining a healthy kidney. They will also learn ways to better take care of their kidneys and how to minimize the risks of kidney diseases/complications.’