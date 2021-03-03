Facility managers partner Unilag to enhance facility management professionalism

In a bid to strengthen the capacity building and professional development of facility managers, the Nigerian chapter of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) has reaffirmed its partnership with the University of Lagos (Unilag) towards the training of more professionals in the country.

The IFMA, renowned for continuous learning and development through strategic collaboration with other professional bodies and reputable organisations to ensure the entrenchment of best global practices in the practice of facility management in Nigeria.

The current council equally aims to engage with various private and public sector stakeholders to play up the relevance of the profession and also to collaboratively support the built environment in a complementary way between the town and gown.

Segun Adebayo, the president, IFMA Nigeria, noted that the association has taken into cognizance the need to strategically align with other institutions in capacity building, research and development, mentorship and partnership.

“We would want to share practical experiences with the students of the University of Lagos and also organize exchange internships,” said Adebayo during a courtesy visit of the association to UniLag.

According to him, the collaborative support with the university will engender more conversations that will lead to maximizing the economy of facility management.

Modupe Omirin, head of department, Estate Management, University of Lagos said IFMA Nigeria Chapter is investing in the future of the country with her various activities. She, therefore, urged the association to remain a forward-thinking advocacy group.

According to Omirin, professionals within the construction industry should always have a facility manager as part of the integrated design team, so that they can adequately consider the proposed structure from the functionality, usability and maintainability perspective.

“Facility Management consultancy in property development would help influence how properties would be maintained,” she said.

Omirin opined that opportunities gained by the Coronavirus pandemic must not be lost because it has shown that events can be hosted virtually and the association should not be deterred in her knowledge sharing sessions which have helped to improve the knowledge of her members.

Recently, the association and Applied Engineering Technology Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen capacity building through training, sustainability initiative and mentorship development for practitioners in the built environment in Nigeria.