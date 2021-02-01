Facebook to prompt users about personalised ads ahead Apple’s privacy changes

Loss of privacy to social media platforms is at the heart of debates today on communication technologies and how these are changing how people live, work and love, tech giants are responding to these concerns.

Facebook Inc said in a blog post Monday it will begin rolling out a notification for iPhone users globally about how data is used for personalised ads, in an attempt to get ahead of upcoming Apple Inc privacy changes that Facebook says will hurt its advertising business, according to a Reuters report.

The full-screen prompt will ask Facebook and Instagram users to allow their app and website activity to be used for personalised ads and to “support businesses that rely on ads to reach customers.”

Read Also: Heres your data WhatsApp intends to share with Facebook

The social media giant has been waging a public fight against Apple’s plan to ask iPhone users whether to allow apps to track them across other websites and apps, warning that Apple’s notification “suggest there is a tradeoff between personalized advertising and privacy,” and will harm small businesses that rely on Facebook ads.

Apple said its pop-up privacy notifications will start appearing on most iPhones in the next few months.