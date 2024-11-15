FAAN to shut down power supply at Lagos airport on Saturday

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will, on Saturday, shut down power supply to the International Terminal 2 ( ITZ – 2) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, between the hours of 0100hrs (1am) and 0430hrs (4.30am) for the replacement of the Bus Riser 11KVA high tension panel.

The proposed electrical power supply maintenance shutdown will be carried out with minimal disruption to flight operations and passenger facilitation, Obiageli Orah, director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, disclosed in a statement on Friday.

Royal Air Maroc, which operates within the maintenance hour, will be relocated for check-in and arrival ( parking) formalities to International Terminal 1( ITZ- 1)

“Airlines, security agencies and concessioners will be notified appropriately.

“FAAN regrets any inconvenience caused to our stakeholders and passengers. The safety and security of all airport users will always be paramount in our considerations,” Orah said.

