FAAN moves to decongest Lagos airport with refurbished terminal

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Friday commissioned a refurbished departure terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) in Lagos.

This is in a bid to decongest the Lagos airport and facilitate seamless travel experience.

FAAN unveiled the newly refurbished E Wing Departure terminal alongside the introduction of four environmentally friendly CNG-powered air-conditioned buses to improve passenger mobility within the airport premises.

During the official commissioning ceremony held at the terminal, Festus Keyamo, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, commended FAAN for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to Nigerian travellers.

The Minister praised the collaborative effort between FAAN and the United Bank for Africa, (UBA), highlighting this project as part of a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and entertainment within airport terminals.

Keyamo also lauded FAAN’s decision to procure energy-efficient buses, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s goal of promoting sustainable practices and reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels.

Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of FAAN, assured aviation stakeholders of the organisation’s continued focus on improving facilities and services at airports.

She announced plans for additional investments in cooling systems, equipment upgrades, and modernising infrastructure by 2025, underscoring FAAN’s dedication to ensuring that Nigerians take pride in their airport facilities.

Through these ongoing efforts, she said FAAN aims to create a positive and enjoyable airport experience for all passengers and stakeholders.

Oliver Alawuba,UBA Group Managing Director, highlighted the mutual nature of the UBA and FAAN’s partnership, which spans over 22 years.

Speaking at the event, Alawuba said, “For 22 years, UBA has maintained a mutually beneficial relationship with FAAN, and today’s commissioning is a testament to the power of such collaborations.”

He noted key achievements in Nigeria’s aviation sector, including improved compliance with the Cape Town Convention (CTC), expanded Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA), and enhanced consumer protection initiatives.

Alawuba also praised the Minister’s innovative approach, particularly the transition to solar energy and the promotion of green aviation practices.

“These milestones demonstrate a forward-thinking strategy that positions Nigeria as a global aviation hub. Investments in sustainable infrastructure, like the remodeled terminal, pave the way for economic growth and seamless travel experiences, showcasing Nigeria’s potential on the global stage,” he said.

The UBA GMD urged greater private-sector involvement in national development, stressing that public-private partnerships are transformative tools for addressing critical challenges.

“This is not just about bricks and mortar; it’s about creating an environment that catalyzes growth, facilitates seamless travel, and unlocks opportunities across every sector of the economy,” he added.

Alawuba assured stakeholders of UBA’s commitment to supporting future phases of airport modernization, describing the terminal renovation as the first step in a larger journey.

“The private sector must step in, and UBA clearly provides that support needed at this time. This is just the first phase, as the minister noted,” he stressed.

Both organisations assured that the partnerships will continue to be sustainable, ensuring Nigeria’s aviation industry remains competitive globally.

