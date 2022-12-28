Eyitayo Ogunmola wins 2022 Young Tech Leader of the Year award

The founder and CEO of Utiva, Eyitayo Ogunmola emerged winner of the 2022 Young Tech Leader of the Year at the Lagos Youth Award held recently in Lagos.

The award, which is one of the most celebrated awards in Nigeria, saw top leaders across different industries compete for leadership awards and recognition.

The award ceremony hosted by Lagos Youth Award gathered young people to celebrate them at its second edition tagged ‘The Disruptors’ in honour of those who against all odds have broken the glass ceiling to achieve their goals.

”This is a great opportunity to demonstrate that the technology industry is all-encompassing and not just about payment and fintech. The EdTech isegment of the tech industry is leading and we will always contribute to the industry,” said Eyitayo Ogunmola in a statement.

Kayode Badmus, the award organiser and founder of the Lagos Youth Award, congratulated all winners and wished them well in all their future endeavors.

Nominated among the top names in the tech Industry are; Eyitayo Ogunmola, who won the largest vote of Lagos’s young tech leaders; Yusuf Hamzat, who won the asset technology entrepreneur; Emmanuel Babalola, the fintech entrepreneur and founder of Bundle Africa; Ayoola Ogunlowo, the founder of Kolopay; Yanmo Omotogbe, the founder and COO of Bamboo and Ife Durotimi-Etti who is a tech influencer and founder of Herconomy.