Extend TETFUND to private universities – Elizade varsity VC

Olukayode Amund, the vice-chancellor of the Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, has called on the Federal Government to extend the disbursement of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to private universities in view of the service rendered to Nigeria parents and candidates by providing a viable alternative for attaining their educational goals.

Amund, who made the call in his address during the combined 4th and 5th convocation ceremonies of the institution said staff and students of private universities are Nigerians that should not be disenfranchised from the patrimony of their fatherland.

“As a proffered solution to funding, public institutions are enjoined to operate within their carrying capacities taking advantage of the relief provided by private universities with regards to the admission of students.

“The federal government is urged to create a level playing ground for both public and private universities to charge appropriate fees so that candidates could have the freedom of choice for either public or private universities thereby alleviating the stress on public universities.

“I wish to thank the founder and Visitor to Elizade University, Chief Michael Ade. Ojo for the world-class infrastructure he has funded and continues to fund in this university. I wish to thank all our patrons and benefactors for their contributions to our success story. Elizade University is a legacy for all Nigerians let us join hands to make it a world-class university of our dream,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Michael Ade Ojo, the founder, and visitor of the institution called on the government to devise means of assisting private universities since the graduates produced by these institutions contribute immensely to national development in various ways.

Read also: 30,000 academic staff benefit from TETFund training — chairman

According to him, the major challenge facing private universities in Nigeria is funding saying this was a cog in the wheel of the development of these institutions.

Ade.Ojo, who also urged the management of the institution to devote more time to research said, “my wish is to see Elizade University come up with innovations that would assist Nigeria in its developmental drive.”

He said, “my plan for the university right from the conception of the idea of its establishment is to make it a citadel of learning, where solutions are proffered to national, continental and international problems. In achieving this, I have solely expended several billions of naira on the university.”

Ade Ojo, however, charged the graduands to live up to the height expected of the graduates of the university.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, while delivering his address said, his administration remains committed to driving development in the state through public and private initiative and aggressive mobilization and utilization of avalanche human and material resources within and outside the state.

Governor Akeredolu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Oladunni Odu, therefore, admonished the university to invest more in innovative ideologies and ensure its graduands are self-reliant, who will, in turn, be creators of wealth, employers of labour, rather than being burdens on the society.