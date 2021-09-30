Exposé Marketing Solutions bags Outstanding Young Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year

Exposé Marketing Solutions, a fast-rising Experiential, Digital, and PR Agency has emerged winner of the Outstanding Young Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year at the recently held Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence.

In a letter conveying the news, the organizers of the awards disclosed that Exposé Nigeria emerged winner, having stood out and beating its co-contenders for the category in virtually all the criteria set out by the Marketing Edge Awards Board.

The board, therefore, declared that the award was in recognition, appreciation, and celebration of the agency’s sterling records of performance in all its offerings and all areas of its corporate dealings.

Also, as an agency and contributor to the growth of the country’s marketing communications industry.

While soaking in the joy of winning and exuding his excitement about the award, Abayomi Ayoola, Exposé’s managing director, and chief executive officer, stated that his entire team was excited and delighted to have been noticed, recognized, and awarded.

“A great platform as Market Edge whose trail-blazing records in the industry are second-to-none whose award every industry operator hopes for, works for; and would feel both glad and proud to receive, any day,” he said.

He added that the award was a much-welcomed elixir to his team to stay focused and keep upping its game in the interest of and to the benefits of its ever-increasing clientele.

He thus dedicated the much-coveted award to his agency’s clients who, in his words, had given the organisation “the wings to fly.”

It would be recalled that Exposé Marketing Solutions is an agency that helps tell great stories about brands and create memorable experiences for its audience.

The agency helps its clients promote and sell their products and services by leveraging well-curated, seamlessly executed brand experiences, trade marketing solutions, online marketing tactics such as social media marketing, search marketing, and email marketing.

Also, its extensive experience in press planning and engagement ensures that clients are always in control of their narratives.

Exposé employs systematic processes to source and identify the best partners to help clients achieve their brand objectives.

Exposé Marketing Solutions also facilitates talent partnerships and collaborations that connect brands to consumers through entertainment, media, and cultural integrations.