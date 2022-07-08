Explosion rocks Matrix Tank Farm in Warri

There was panic on Friday after an explosion occured at the Matrix Tank Farm located at Ifiekporo community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to witnesses, the fire incident might have occured as a result of loading activities at the tank farm.

Residents living in Ifiekporo, Ugbuwangue and parts of Edjeba communities in Warri, spoke of occasional earth – shaking sounds around their buildings as a result of the flame.

However, Michael Tidi, Chairman of the council, has called on residents living in the area to remain calm, saying that explosion heard at parts of the town Friday night which was caused by flame at Matrix Tank Farm at Ifiekporo Community, was being contained.

Tidi, who has since called on the relevant authorities and government agencies, assured that the situation has been brought under control as fire service vehicles had been mobilized to the scene and were already containing the inferno.

“Residents in Ifiekporo and environs are hereby called upon to remain calm, as the explosion heard in parts of the town Friday night ( July 8) which was caused by flame at Matrix Tank Farm at Ifiekporo Community, was being contained.

“I have since called on the relevant authorities and government agencies. Be assured that the situation has been brought under control as fire service vehicles had been mobilized to the scene and were already containing the inferno,” Tidi said.

Alhaji Luqman Salam – Alada and Fred Olomoro, CEO and Safety Manager of Matrix Energy, were reported to have confirmed on telephone that the situation was under control as at the time of filing this report.