Experts urge CEOs to build systems to stay afloat in a pandemic

Leading business experts have urged Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of companies to build systems that can be trusted, acknowledged, and recognise employees’ contributions in order to stay on top and drive goals successfully.

The experts made the call weekend at the Lagos Business CEO Forum, with the theme “getting to and staying at the top”. The webinar brought together leading business experts such as Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank plc, and Olakunle Alake, general managing director, Dangote Group.

Their suggestions come at a critical time in history when global businesses and business leaders are jolted by a pandemic that threatens almost everything.

Business executives have been saddle with the arduous task of keeping their companies afloat and sustaining workers’ morale and high-spiritedness.

According to Awosika, being a CEO is not just about the individual or about the power of the office, rather, it is about providing service within the organisation’s publics.

“To be a good CEO, you need to be a good communicator, share the vision with your people, inspire and drive, nurture, build, encourage and maintain the right culture within an organisation in order to achieve what is the best interest of the organisation,” she said.

She further recommended that CEOs should constantly evaluate themselves by asking retrospective (but critical) questions on how they got to that position, and the purpose of even getting to that position.

“You need to ask certain real questions like, how did I get here, why did I get here, how you got there, what do I do to stay here, what do I need to succeed, how can I align with the vision of the organisation, what are the needs of that organisation, how can I make a difference, what value can I create in the organisation in a way that it will enhance the life of the entire organisation e.g. workers, customers, investors, and the board and create value within the environment or society,” she further intoned.

A CEO is the highest-ranking executive in a company or organisation. The CEO is responsible for the overall success of a business entity or other organisation and for making top-level managerial decisions.