Experts emphasise importance of pneumatic tube systems to companies’ operational efficiency

Technology solutions experts have explained the importance of pneumatic tube systems and the need for their adoption by certain organisations to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and productivity.

The system has been recognized as a valuable asset in most industries such as hospitals, banks, logistics companies, and various other industries offering efficient and secure means to transport small physical items across different locations in a company.

To make the systems available to industries across the West African region, AV-TEC Limited, a foremost player in advanced technology solutions; and Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems, a global player in pneumatic tube system technology, recently entered into a strategic alliance aimed at providing support in pneumatic tube systems across West Africa.

This partnership was made known at the recent Pestra Tech Day in Lagos, according to a statement.

Paul Nwokolo, CEO of AV-TEC Limited who emphasized the significance of the systems said the collaboration with Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems represents a strategic move to provide businesses with solutions that are innovative and transformative for their operations.

“By introducing this technology to the Nigerian market, we are reaffirming our commitment to enhancing the operational capabilities of companies. PTS is a cutting-edge solution that every top-tier hospital must have. Its rapid transportation capabilities can significantly reduce wait times and increase productivity in medical environments’’.

On his part, Theo Everaers, Managing Director of Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems, said that “through this partnership, we are confident that we will successfully introduce our advanced pneumatic tube systems to a wider audience in Nigeria and West Africa at large, thereby driving operational excellence across the region”.

“We see tremendous potential in the Nigerian market and West Africa as a whole. This partnership is about more than just expanding our footprint; it’s about delivering tangible, transformative benefits to organizations across multiple sectors”.

Pneumatic Tube Systems transport physical items using air pressure through a network of tubes, widely used in hospitals, banks, and industrial settings to quickly and securely move documents, medications, and other small items. Key advantages of these systems include rapid transportation of items, reduced wait times and increasing productivity, and an enclosed system that ensures the safe and secure delivery of sensitive materials.

Under the partnership, AV-TEC will utilize its robust distribution channels to ensure the widespread availability of Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems products across West Africa. This partnership will ensure that businesses get reliable pneumatic tube systems that offer superior performance and are tailored to meet the unique needs of the African market, the experts said in a statement.

