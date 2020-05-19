Experts call for collaborations, partnerships to tackle educational issues Post-COVID-19

Equitable collaborations and partnerships are vital in ensuring that Africa tackles its educational challenges post-COVID-19, experts say.

The experts who at the concluding part of a four-series webinar with the theme ‘Disruption and Innovation: Reshaping Education in Africa Post-COVID-19’ organised by Axiom Learning Solutions, urged African governments, schools and other critical stakeholders in the education sector to collaborate in improving learning on the continent while providing solutions to key issues.

They stated that the closure of schools and the disruption of teaching due to the pandemic is a drawback to the educational sector on the continent.

The experts noted that it is imperative for policymakers, stakeholders, and other actors in the sector to seek collaboration to deliver blended learning opportunities for children and students.

“In everything we do, we need to collaborate to achieve results. There is a bit of disconnect in the educational sector which can be resolved effectively through partnerships,” Ani Charles Bassey-Eyo, cofounder, Axiom Learning Solutions, said.

“We need to come together to ensure that the educational sector becomes streamline,” Bassey-Eyo said.

He advised African leaders to adopt educational technologies that do not create a divide among students, noting that radio remains one of the most effective learning tools that can effectively reach students in remote areas.

He urged educational businesses to imbibe the spirit of collaborations as it helps them reduce their resource constraints.

He stated Axiom Learning Solutions is set to launch a post-COVID-19 educational challenge as part of its effort to drive partnerships and collaborations among stakeholders in the sector.

Bassey-Eyo added that the challenge involves four stages which include collaborative design thinking, competition, entry evaluation, and selection.

He called on individuals to visit the organisation’s website to make their contributions on eligibility and criteria.

Also speaking, Frank Lukyamuzi, executive secretary, Wakiso Educational Consult, Kampala – Uganda said that partnership will enhance access to assistive devices for children with special needs and ICT tools as well as management resources.

Lukyamuzi said also that collaborations will help support research on how best to manage the impact of the pandemic on the sector.

On his perspective of the profession post the global pandemic, he urged leaders on the continent to provide adequate ICT infrastructures, while calling on teachers to re-learn and un-learn.

Speaking on why partnerships are important, Danny Gilliland, head of growth at Hundred says partnership helps in aligning similar organisations to accomplish more together.

He added that partnerships also give growing organisations the ability to increase their effectiveness while enabling their easier spread to new contexts and geographies.

On how funders are reacting to the sector, Gilliland stated that it is a mixed reaction.

“Education is always third in terms of investing after the economy and health but there are some funders that are very proactive in investing in education to address the challenges,” he said.