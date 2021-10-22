Expert worries over rising substance abuse among youths

Obumneme Chinweuba, a medical doctor with Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Benin City, has expressed concern over the alarming rate of substance abuse among young persons and its ability to trigger mental illness.

The medical practitioner said about 60 to 70 percent of daily mental illness cases presented to the hospital are connected with substance abuse.

Chiweuba, who is the President, Association of Resident Doctors, Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Benin chapter disclosed to newsmen in Benin City that substance abuse affects the productivity of persons and complicates the prognosis of those who already have mental illness.

“I can tell you that if we see 100 patients in a day about 60 to 70 percent of their mental illnesses are associated with substance abuse. This is bad because many of these substances are dangerous to mental and physical health.

“This is worrisome and it gives us a lot of great concern because the age group that the substance abuse is prevalent are young people whose brain is still developing. Substance abuse has become a factor contributing to mental illness in the country.

The mental expert, who listed cannabis, cocaine, heroin, tramadol, alcohol and codeine as some of the substances being abused, called on the government to take decisive actions against drug abuse in the country.

He also advised parents and guardians to sensitize their children and wards on the adverse effects of substance abuse.