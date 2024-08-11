Expert urges Rivers Investment Promotion Agency to rally local investors to attract FDIs

My-Ace China, the Mayor of Housing and real estate investor, has appealed to those that would be appointed to run the newly established Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency to focus on local direct investors.

China was reacting to the signing the order setting up the agency by Governor Sim Fubara, saying the coming of the agency was the best piece of news out of Rivers State.

He also said that the agency should rally those he called local direct investors (LDIs) in the desire of the state government to attract foreign direct investors (FDIs) would come to pass.

The Mayor of Housing urged the incoming agency to start with workshops and interactive workshops with LDIs, saying they are the stimulants and the inviters of the FDIs, because, according to him, when the locals are happy, they are the ones to invite the foreign investors who act on the experience and testimonies of the local investors. Also, he added, it’s the LDIs that enter into partnerships with FDIs.

He stated: “It is very rare for any FDI will invest in any location without any local investors who are their foot and hands on ground.

“So, this agency would need to partner and implement most of the things that will excite the local investors that will attract foreign investors.”

The Mayor of Housing appealed to the governor to consider those he referred to as ‘tested and trusted’ bureaucrats to man the Agency. He also appealed to those to be selected to endeavour to hit the ground running with consultations and town hall meetings.

He said the news of setting up the Agency did not only serve to show that the governor was capable of acting on the recommendations from the Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit of May 2024 but it is also a show of promises that would be kept. He said it indicates that other promises would be acted upon.

Saying the first step on the wrung of the ladder usually shows how far the person would go, the investor said the governor has proved that other things would be done.

He said: “We have been watching the body language of the governor and it is now turning to actions. Already, a lot of people would be aligning with this coming agency to ensure they are the frontrunners in accessing the incentives being promised to boost the ease of doing business. This has boosted our confidence that indeed, brighter days are here.”

On what to expect, China stated that investors were not only excited but do expect the selection process of the key persons to reflect the Governor’s determination to get the economy on fast track. “They have to be very sound, and the team leader has to mean business just as the state means business.

“They have to be round peg in round hole. They have to be people that would motivate and drive people to aspire to do more businesses in the state. Their business disposition and acumen and their accessibility to investors are what will decide the outcome. The state boasts of very seasoned and sound business technocrats in the past that have the passion to bring ease of doing business.”

Giving tips, he urged persons to be appointed to get to work immediately and closely collaborate with the Rivers State Tourism Development Agency (RSTDA) because before any investor would want invest in any place, they would want to first visit the place.

So, he stated, while the RSTDA is putting forward the best of the state’s cultural and creative values and assets, the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency (RSIPA) should be putting forward the best of business opportunities and incentives.

“With both of them collaborating, it should be able to bring in not just tourists but business tourists. Not only that, they will help the local business people to export what is produced in Rivers State and thus push the state to be a leading business hub which is the essence of the new agency and the vision of the state governor.”

He said there were lots of recommendations from the economic summit. “We expect that this agency will work to ensure that the recommendations are implemented.

“In addition to the summit which was a gathering of investors both local and international, I think the Investment Promotion Council should start conducting town hall meetings.