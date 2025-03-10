Judith Obi, general manager at PPC Healthcare, has canvassed for the transformative role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in reshaping Nigeria’s healthcare landscape in order to achieve sustainable growth.

Obi stated this while speaking at the Health Federation of Nigeria HFN Conference 2025 in Lagos.

She explained that experience have shown that PPPs have been instrumental in bridging critical gaps in healthcare infrastructure, service delivery, and innovation as the only leeway to galvanize infrastructure development in the country’s healthcare industry.

The general manager stated that PPC, a diversified solutions provider specialising in power, healthcare, ICT, and building services engineering, is at the forefront of infrastructure development through strategic PPPs.

According to her, these collaborations are essential for driving sustainable solutions that positively impact communities.

“As head of commercial at PPC, I am privileged to lead initiatives that leverage PPPs to redefine healthcare delivery in Nigeria.”

She highlighted on one of the key projects, which was the BT Diagnostic Centre (BTHDC)—a PPP-driven medical facility operating within the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

She described BTHDC as a model for how private-sector expertise, investment, and technology can integrate seamlessly with public healthcare institutions to provide world-class diagnostic services.

“PPP’s are not just a funding mechanism—they are a transformative approach to sustainable healthcare solutions. At BTHDC, we are demonstrating how the private sector can play a pivotal role in enhancing access to high-quality diagnostics and medical services for all Nigerians,” Obi emphasised.

She further explained that by leveraging cutting-edge technology and best practices in healthcare management, PPC ensures that Nigerians receive timely and efficient medical diagnoses, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Beyond healthcare, Obi highlighted PPC’s commitment to PPPs in other critical sectors, including power, building services engineering, and ICT. She stressed that strategic investments and operational excellence remain key drivers in bridging infrastructure gaps and fostering sustainable growth.

She outlined the key benefits of PPP collaborations, which include: modernized Infrastructure, operational excellence, financial sustainability and capacity development.

Speaking further Obi reaffirmed her commitment to expanding PPC’s impact in Nigeria’s healthcare sector. She expressed confidence that PPP-driven solutions would become the standard for sustainable healthcare development, ensuring improved access to quality medical services for all.

