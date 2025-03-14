Wale Adekanla, an expert has called for youth empowerment with leadership skills that inspires others and drive organisational successes.

Adekanla made this known recently in Lagos when he unveiled a certification program designed to equip visionary leaders with cutting-edge skills.

He underscored the importance of effective leadership in driving organisational success, noting that the certification program aims to address the leadership knowledge gap and provide leaders with essential skills.

The certification program, known as the Business Executives Consultant Certification (BECC), is set to launch in August 2025. The program’s structure and curriculum are designed to provide a comprehensive approach to leadership development.

According to Adekanla, effective leadership is critical in today’s fast-paced business environment.

“Leadership is about inspiring others to step outside their comfort zones, but this starts with clarity of purpose, developing a flourishing culture, and setting the right example.”

He also emphasised the importance of understanding the different stages of leadership development.

“Leaders must recognize their current stage of development and be willing to adapt and evolve to meet the changing needs of their organization.”

The Scalable Leadership Framework, introduced by Adekanla, outlines five critical stages of leadership development: lead yourself, a small team, large team, an Organisation, and enterprise.

This framework provides a structured approach to leadership development, enabling leaders to drive organizational growth.

In addition, Adekanla discussed the AOIU Organizational Framework, which categorises individuals within an organization into four distinct roles: Achievers, Organizers, Innovators, and Unifiers.

This framework provides insights into the different personality types and roles within an organization, enabling leaders to build high-performing teams and foster a culture of collaboration and efficiency.

He also highlighted the importance of distinguishing between coaching and mentoring.

“A coach is not necessarily an expert in your specific field, but rather a guide who helps you gain clarity and stay accountable. A mentor, on the other hand, has experience in the same field and provides direct, targeted guidance.”

Also, Adekanla stressed the need for leaders to create the right environment for their teams to thrive. “Leaders must evaluate the positioning of their team members and ensure that they are providing the necessary support and resources for them to make a meaningful impact.”

The launch of the BECC program is expected to have a significant impact on the business community, providing leaders with a comprehensive approach to leadership development and equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the modern business environment.

