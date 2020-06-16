Executive Jets: Fashola says he has not left FCT since March 22

On the back of the sanction placed on Executive Jets Services Limited by the federal government, Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Tuesday clarified that he had not left the federal capital territory since March 22nd in strict compliance to the safety protocols of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Minister gave this clarification in a statement issued on Tuesday having been drawn into a letter signed by the Chairman/CEO of Executive Jets Services Limited, Sam Iwuajoku concerning a flight it operated to Abuja last weekend.

Recall,the afore mentioned flight had been sanctioned by the federal Ministry of Aviation,having airlifted a popular Nigeria musician ‘known as ‘Naira Marley’ on the concerns of the violation of safety protocols of inter state travel which is currently banned to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For purposes of clarity and in order to set the records straight, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has not travelled out of Abuja since March 22, 2020, when he returned there after an inspection tour of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway construction work and a visit to Lagos, before the lockdown,” Fashola said.

Fashola noted that his decision not to travel was taken in strict compliance with the Federal Government’s ban on inter-state travels as part of efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that it was therefore ridiculous for Iwuajoku to attempt to link the Minister with any non-compliant flight.