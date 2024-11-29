Execute MoU with Belemaoil before you resume, OML-25 hosts tell SPDC

Sara Igbe leading OML-25 host communities to press conference

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has been urged to first execute the memorandum of understanding (eight-point agreement) it had reached with Belemaoil in before resuming operations at OML-25.

The people of Kula, Belema, Offoinama, Ekese, and other satellite communities hosting the OML-25 in Rivers State insisted that SPDC must also sign the Purchase Order (PO) and implement the deal entered with the communities before resumption of oil exploration in the area.

They said so far the people have nothing to show for the sixty years of SPDC operations in the OML 25.

The leaders made their position known through their spokesperson, a monarch, Anabs Sara-Igbe, who addressed newsmen shortly after a meeting between the host communities, SPDC, and the Rivers State Government at the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, as parts of preparation for the resumption of exploration in the OML25 in the communities.

His Highness (Sara-Igbe) lamented what he termed the high rate of poverty and unemployment among youths of the communities. He also talked of lack of basic amenities due to the long period of neglect by SPDC.

He stated that the Communities were not responsible for the long period of inactivity of SPDC in the area, saying this amounted to huge economic loss to the communities, SPDC and the Government. They assured the general public that the host communities were ready to partner SPDC in ensuring adequate security in the area during it’s operations.

The communities maintained that until their demands were met, SPDC would not return to site due to previous attitude of the oil multinational who have been blamed for failing in delivering on their promises especially in the area of Community and Human Capacity development. They said the situation had led to the discontinuation of oil activities on OML25 after a 60 years of no show from Shell.

They also lamented the long period of silence on the part of the company after the Group Managing Director Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, visited the communities and instructed action should be taken to develop the area so as to improve the living conditions of the people in view of their contributions to national development.

The spokesperson of the communities also stated that at the end of the meeting, the SPDC expressed readiness to fulfill all it’s obligations to the host communities and ensure that the communities benefit from the operation of OML25. SPDC officials did not however participate in the press briefing.

The communities also requested that the indigenous company Belemaoil, that owns 7.5 % stake in the OML25 and serves as an intermediary between the Company and the community, be given a right of first refusal should SPDC decide to divest from OML25.

They also requested that since there was no pipeline to transport the crude oil at this time, SPDC should transport the crude through Belemaoil facility for onward transportation to Bonny.

On the issue of lack power supply in the communities, they maintained that SPDC must provide electricity directly from the oil platform to ensure that all the communities enjoyed stable power supply.

