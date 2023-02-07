Exclusive Smile reaffirms commitment to world-class dental care services

One of Nigeria’s Premium Dental Clinic, Exclusive Smile has restated its commitment to providing patients with world-class dental care services.

The Clinic whose parent company, Beaconhill Smile group was recognised as the Best Dental Service Provider of the year at the 2022 Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Awards has shown greatly its resolve to provide patients with excellent dental care services.

Ibitayo Akinbobola, executive director of Exclusive Smile Nigeria, assured patients that the Clinic having made a name for itself as a leading dental clinic in the Country is mainly concerned with devising new ways to improve the quality of services they provide, she said,

“At Exclusive Smile Nigeria, we understand the impact dental health has on the overall well being of a person. And because of this, our top concern is providing world-class services to patients and creating a wonderful experience for them. This is evident in the quality of experts we have at our Clinic, and the State of the art facilities that we leverage to ensure we are giving our patients the best there is.”

She further added that the Clinic is only just getting started with its use of cutting edge technology to improve Dental care, and that the goal is to always improve on what is already being done.

On the issue of Medical tourism, which has also been a matter of concern, following reports that Nigerians spend between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion on medical tourism annually, Akinbobola said: “In past years, Nigerians have spent a lot of money travelling to other Countries for dental care. This is not only expensive but can also be time consuming and physically draining. We want to change this. This is why our services at Exclusive Smile Clinic are not just with the best hands, but also with World-Class Facilities. So that Nigerians can get the best dental care here in Nigeria, without having to go through all the hassle involved with travelling out for it. And also, people can come from other Countries to benefit from what we have to offer.”

She also assured patients that the Clinic would never compromise on its quality, standards and reputation as a top Dental care provider in Nigeria.

The Clinic is the first of its kind in West Africa where advanced Dental services are rendered offering dental services including Routine dental care, orthodontics/teeth alignment, Maxillofacial surgery, tooth replacement, aesthetics, restorative/fillings and invisalign.