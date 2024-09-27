Ex-Taraba gov faces 15-count charge over N27bn fraud

Governor Darius Ishaku on Friday signed the Taraba State 2021 Appropriation Bill into law.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Darius Ishaku, a former governor of Taraba state.

Darius, who is currently in custody of the anti-graft agency, was alleged to have committed N27 billion fraud.

A 15-count charge has also been filed against him before law court.

In counts one and two, Ishaku and Bello Yero, former permanent secretary of bureau for local government and chieftaincy affairs are said to have misappropriated an aggregate of N1.10 billion which formed part of the 2.5% contingency funds belonging to bureau of local government and chieftaincy affairs, Taraba state between August 25, 2015 and March 21, 2016.

They were also alleged to have dishonestly diverted state funds worth N1.1 billion for their personal use in charge three and four while charge five has to do with their involvement in N193 million allegedly diverted between January 2019 and April 2021.

N650 million was allegedly diverted by the duo between January 6, 2019 and April 29, 2021, and diverted N170 million for their personal use between January 6, 2019 and April 29, 2021, in charge six and seven respectively.

Other counts include:

COUNT 8

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 6th January, 2019 and 29th April, 2021 ni Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N201, 917, 450.73 (Two Hundred a n d One Million, Nine hundred and Seventeen Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifty Naira, Seventy Three Koo), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy! Affairs, Taraba State and Ardo Kola Local Government Council committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Acc, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007′ and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 9

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State’ between 6th of January, 2019 and 29th April, 2021 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominic over c e r t a i n property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N132,113,750.34 (One h u n d r e d and Thirty-Two Million, One hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira, Thirty-Four Kobo), which s u m formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and Yorro Local Government Council : committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap. 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 10

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 19th July, 2019 and 5th February, 2021 ni Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N3,348,942,411.15 (Three Billion, Three Hundred and Forty Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Forty Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Eleven Naira, Fifteen Kobo), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and Local Government Councils in Taraba State, and you thereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 11

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 19th July, 2019 and 5th February, 2021 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N639,435,000.00 (Six Hundred and Thirty-Nine Million, Four Hundred and Thirty-Five Thousand Naira), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government: and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State andLocal Government Councils in Taraba State, and you thereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when. you dishonestly diverted the said sum t o your own use and you thereby committed a n offence contrary to Section 3 1 5 of the Penal Code Act, C a p 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 12

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between 30th September, 2016 and 23rd February, 2021 ni Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N993,102,053.63 (Nine Hundred and Ninety-Three Million, One Hundred and Two Thousand, Fifty-Three Naira and Sixty-Three Kobo, which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Taraba State Government and Local Government Councils in Taraba State, and you thereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 13

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State and BELLO YERO whilst being the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State between May, * =9 2015 and December, 2015 ni Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N90, 000, 000 (Ninety Million Naira), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State and you hereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 14

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State on or before 19th October, 2016 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N23,200,000 (Twenty Three Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Taraba State Government and Local Government Councils in Taraba State and you hereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use to buy a Duplex property known as Apo 3, Abuja from Brains and Hammers Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.

COUNT 15

That you DARIUS DICKSON ISHAKU whilst being the Governor of Taraba State between 3rd September, 2015 and 29th January, 2018 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N761,301,000 (Seven Hundred and Sixty One Million, Three Hundred and One Thousand Naira), which sum formed part of the funds belonging to Taraba State Government and Local Government Councils in Taraba State and you hereby committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to defray the loan of One Billion Naira granted by Zenith Bank Plc. to your company, Worthy Construction Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007 and punishable under the same section.