Ex-President Jonathan rates Nigeria’s democracy high

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has observed that the country says Nigeria has made progress in deepening democratic values since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

Jonathan, in a paper he read at National Defence College Course 30 Inauguration Lecture in Abuja as the guest speaker, also said that although democracy might not have all the answers to national challenges, it narrowed the space for strife and conflicts.

In the paper titled: “Human Security and National Development: The Whole Society Approach”, he noted that Nigerians wanted more to be done by politicians to make democratic rule work better.

Jonathan also said that the bid by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to introduce more electronic means in the conduct of elections would enhance the electoral body’s processes in the conduct of free and fair elections.

“I want to appeal to members of the National Assembly to always ensure that they do not embark on measures that could hinder the progress and independence of INEC.

“If they have to amend the electoral law, they should do so in a manner that would enhance INEC’s processes in its performance of its duties, especially through the adoption of innovations in ICT to aid its operations,” he said.

He said that the independence of the electoral management body “is the key pillar upon which a thriving democracy rests.

“From my experience in leading election observation missions to many countries, people hardly go to court to contest election results in countries where the processes are credible and transparent, because of the level of confidence in the system”.