Ex KPMG chairman, Seyi Bickersteth dies at 69

Nigeria’s corporate world is mourning the passing of a true great, Seyi Bickersteth, the immediate past senior partner/chairman at KPMG.

Seyi, an exercise buff who frequented the gym, ran and cycled regularly and inspired many, passed in his sleep at his home in Lagos on tuesday morning.

Seyi was once senior partner at Arthur Andersen, senior partner at KPMG and chairman, KPMG Africa.

He was chairman of several companies including Diamond Bank plc. He is regarded as a giant who in his time, shaped great minds, shaped economies, built organisations and impacted corporations.

Mr Bickersteth is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan and York University, Canada where he obtained a Bachelor`s and Masters’ degrees in Economics respectively. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCTI).

He serves on the board of Good Governance Africa (Nigeria Chapter), American Business Council, Nigerian Economic Summit Group and Technical Committee of Review of Petroleum Industry Bill.

Seyi was a member of the Trade and Investment Committee of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce; was a director of the Nigerian-South African Chamber of Commerce and currently a Director of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

He was also involved in Vision 2010, which prepared a memorandum on the vision for Nigeria by year 2010. He chaired a working group on “Nigerian Tax Reforms 2003 & Beyond” for the Federal Government of Nigeria.