Ex-Gov. Ajimobi laid to rest buried in Ibadan

The remains of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday have been laid to rest within his Oluyole Estate residence.

The late politician, aged 70, was confirmed dead at a Lagos-based hospital Thursday evening.

Ajimobi who was buried according to Islamic rites was interred at exactly 10:05 am on Sunday at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The brief ceremony had less than 20 people in attendance which included his wife, Florence,few family members and Islamic clerics.

The late Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress was buried in strict compliance with the Corona virus protocols.

Among the cleric at the burial were Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Sheikh Abubakri AbdulGaniyu Agbotomokere, Sheikh Muyideen Bello, and Kunle Sanni, among others.

At 12 noon, prayers were offered for his repose at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Mosque, Oke-Ado.

Meanwhile, there was tight security in and around the Oluyole area as movements were controlled as the burial ceremony held.

Many people including party faithful and other loyalists were barred from the burial