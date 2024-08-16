Everything you need to know about being an F-1 visa student in the U.S.

The F-1 visa is a nonimmigrant visa designed for students who wish to pursue full-time academic studies in the United States.

This visa is available to students attending accredited institutions such as colleges, universities, conservatories, seminaries, academic high schools, elementary schools, and language training programs.

The F-1 visa is distinct from the M-1 visa, which is intended for vocational students involved in nonacademic programs, excluding language training.

What is the F-1 student visa?

F-1 visa definition

An F-1 visa is a type of nonimmigrant visa that allows students to study full-time in the U.S. To obtain this visa, students must be enrolled in a school approved by the Student and Exchange Visitors Program (SEVP) through Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This visa is crucial for students who intend to complete their academic education in the U.S.

Benefits of the F-1 visa

The F-1 visa offers several benefits for students. Firstly, it grants entry to the U.S. for the purpose of attending an academic program.

Students on an F-1 visa are permitted to work on campus during their first year of study. After the first year, students may work off-campus in specific job categories such as Curricular Practical Training (CPT), Optional Practical Training (OPT), or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) practical training extensions.

Additionally, students facing severe economic hardship may be eligible for other off-campus employment opportunities.

The F-1 visa also allows students to bring eligible dependents, such as a spouse and unmarried children under 21, to the United States.

F-1 visa eligibility requirements

To qualify for an F-1 visa, students must meet several requirements:

Full-time enrollment: Students must be enrolled full-time in an academic or language training program. The institution they attend must be approved by SEVP through ICE.

Language proficiency: Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in English or be enrolled in courses designed to achieve English language proficiency.

Financial support: Students must provide proof of sufficient funds to support themselves during their entire course of study in the U.S.

Residence abroad: Applicants must show that they maintain a residence in another country and do not intend to abandon it.

F-1 visa application: Step-by-step process

The application process for an F-1 visa involves several key steps:

Apply to a SEVP-Approved School: Students must first apply and gain acceptance to a school that is approved by SEVP.

Pay the SEVIS Fee: After acceptance, students must pay a one-time SEVIS fee of $350 at least three days before their visa interview. This fee can be paid online through the USCIS website.

Obtain Form I-20: Once the SEVIS fee is paid, the school will issue Form I-20, Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status. This form is required for the visa application process and must be provided for any eligible dependents as well.

Complete the DS-160 Form: Students must complete the DS-160 form, which can be done online on the Department of State’s website. This form requires a U.S. address or point of contact and the address where the student will stay while in the U.S.

Schedule and Attend a Visa Interview: Students should apply for the F-1 visa in their home country. They need to schedule an interview at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. Students must bring their completed I-20 form, SEVIS fee receipt, DS-160 confirmation page, financial support documents, a valid passport, and passport-sized photos to the interview.

If approved, students can enter the U.S. no earlier than 30 days before the start date listed on their I-20 form.

Costs associated with the F-1 Visa

The F-1 visa application process involves two main fees: the SEVIS fee of $350 and the DS-160 application processing fee of $185.

Maintaining F-1 Status After Arrival in the U.S.

To maintain F-1 status after arriving in the U.S., students must adhere to several guidelines:

Complete a Full Course Load: Students must enroll in and complete a full course load for each required academic term.

On-Campus Work Limits: On-campus work is limited to no more than 20 hours per week during enrolled terms. Off-campus work requires authorization.

Attend the School Listed on the Visa: The school listed on the student’s visa and I-20 form must be the one the student is attending.

Register with SEVIS: Students must register with SEVIS no later than 30 days after the start of each academic term.

Make Academic Progress: Students must make normal progress toward earning their degree and attend all required classes.

Follow F-1 Grace Period Rules: Students must arrive no more than 30 days before their program start date and leave no more than 60 days after completing their course of study.

Complete One Full Academic Year Before Vacation: Students must complete one full academic year before taking an annual vacation outside the U.S.

