Every Minister is ordained to be wealthy – Mary Olubori

Celebrated cleric and one of the leading voices of the gospel within and beyond Nigeria, Prophetess Mary Olubori, in a recent statement, condemned the wrong notion people have about wealthy ministers and leaders of churches, insisting that God is not a user of men but a rewarder of those that diligently seek him.

“Every labourer has a reward. It is wrong to expect that someone who seeks and brings God’s people to his realm should be poor.

“God is the maker of wealth, therefore he will bless anyone whom he has considered fit. Pastors and ministers are no exception”, she said.

The affluence cleric and founder of Rock of Salvation Apostolic Church also said that the misconceptions people, especially Africans have about leading and wealthy pastors are fueled by the alarming rate of poverty in the continent.

“This odd perception and hate for ministers are common in this part of the world where poverty has been on the rise. In other regions, you hardly see such because they understand how intricate such a topic could be.

“Africa needs a reorientation and it is our mission here in Rock of Salvation Apostolic Church to teach the people the principles that will change and give their life a new edge”, she added.