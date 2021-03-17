Evertop Realties launches 50 new terrace buildings in Ogun

A real estate development firm, Evertop Realties Limited, has launched two- and three-bedroom bungalow terraces in Agbara-Atan, Ogun State.

This is in response to calls by the government to make housing more available and affordable to Nigerians.

The bungalow terraces in The Grandville Homes Phase II consist of 50 units each of two- and three-bedroom terraces.

At the ground breaking ceremony which was well attended by guests and community leaders in the area, Odeyemi Segun, the Baale of Araromi, expressed his joy to see such huge development coming to his community.

Those who have been allocated plots of land in the new estates expressed their delight at the level of professionalism and honesty displayed by the real estate company, adding that there were no delays or any suspicious developments while they awaited their allocations.

“We are happy to be landlord to this company and our joy knows no bounds going by the fact that the company chose to site this estate in our community,” the community leader said.

Oluwaseun Joseph, managing director of Evertop Realties Limited, expressed satisfaction at the level of work done by the engineers that handled the construction of the houses, saying that they used quality materials for the housing units.

“We are happy as a big player in the real estate industry to contribute to the national housing stock. This is to ensure that affordable housing should be made accessible to all and not just that, it must be decent enough for people to raise a good family which in turn will better our society,” Joseph said.

Top Nollywood actress, Bidemi Kosoko, who is brand ambassador to Evertop Realities, reiterated that the organisation does not just sell genuine land to clients but assures peace of mind as the brand does not have any form of litigation in court.

Elizabeth Adeyemo, Evertop Realities human resources manager, said the Grandville Homes are creatively designed bearing class, style and comfort in mind.

“All the rooms are en-suite with guest toilets. Each apartment has ample car parking space and serene and ideal environment where you can live with pride,” she said.