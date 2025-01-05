Estranged husband sets Italy-based wife’s apartment ablaze on New Year Day in Edo

An Italy-based 54-year-old Businesswoman, Tina Uyi has narrowly escaped death after her estranged 55-year-old husband, Osaro Ahunwan allegedly set her apartment on fire at the wee hours of New Year Day.

The incident, which generated serious condemnation from members of the public happened in Idumwonwina, near Oluku, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State,

The victim, Tina, was said to have lost huge sums of money both in local and foreign currencies including packages from her friends in Italy to their loved ones in Nigeria to the inferno

According to eyewitness account, Tina, who returned to Nigeria from her base in Italy on December 31, 2024, heard a loud bang on her window while coming out from the bathroom

The eyewitness said that upon inquiry, Tina discovered it was her estranged husband, Osaro, who banged on the window, demanding entry into her apartment.

She was said to have allegedly refused to allow him into her apartment, claiming that their relationship had ended as her family had returned her pride price since April, 2024.

Osaro said to have been angered by Tina’s refusal to allow him into her apartment, allegedly threatened to burn down her apartment and harm its occupants.

“Despite Tina’s plea for him to leave the premises, Osaro reportedly shattered the glass windows, doused the apartment with petrol, and set it on fire through the help of a lighter, leaving the entire building completely razed.

“The inferno quickly engulfed the building, but neighbours intervened and successfully rescued Tina’s elderly parents from the flames.

“It took the frantic efforts of men of the Edo State Fire Service to put out the flames that had wreaked havoc before their arrival,” the source said.

On her part, Tina, who spoke from her hospital bed, narrated that sometime in 2023, Osaro had threatened to kill her and himself as well.

According to Tina, “Osaro destroyed my Lexus (330) Jeep, when we had misunderstanding. He likes too much control, and very suspicious; even when I am out shopping, and he calls, as soon as he hears a male’s voice, he would abuse me and call me names.

“So, because of his violent and overbearing character, I decided to quit the marriage that lasted less than two years.”

It was learnt that the Police in Ekiadolor, have arrested the suspect and his accomplice, Odaro Oviarobo (Tina’s elder brother) over the incident.

During interrogation, it was gathered that Osaro reportedly confessed that Tina’s elder brother, Odaro Oviarobo, popularly known as “OD,” provided him with detailed information about his sister’s (Tina) return itinerary.

He was said to have admitted that he (Osaro) paid Odaro N5,000 (Five Thousand Naira) for the information and revealed that he had hidden in Odaro’s apartment with the container of petrol.

He further claimed that the lighter used to ignite the fire was also supplied by Odaro.

Sources disclosed that Odaro harbored grievances against his sister, accusing her of withholding financial assistance despite constructing a hotel.

It was scooped that Tina had previously sponsored Odaro’s trip abroad in 2003, but he returned to Nigeria voluntarily after 10 years, leaving behind his partner and a baby girl.

Since his return, he had reportedly been unemployed and relied on Tina for financial support.

Tina sustained third-degree burns in the incident and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed private hospital in Benin City.

Contacted, the Police spokesperson of the Edo State Command, SP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, said he was yet to speak to the Divisional Police Officer in Charge of the Ekiadolor Division for full details of the incident.

As at the time of filing the report, both Osaro and Odaro remained in the police custody as investigations continue.

