Essay competition: Edugrant rewards students with N.3m

Edugrant, a non-profit mentorship platform has given out cash prizes to nine secondary school students in its monthly Essay Competition.

The cash prizes were worth N300, 000. The essay competition which started in December 2020 focuses on topics that are marketable and tech-based.

“We are a non-profit organisation built on the belief that future leaders will be created through today’s investment in education for all,” the organisation stated.

Writing essays develops a clear and concise use of language in students. This helps them communicate their ideas clearly to others. It promotes critical thinking.

It also helps students learn how to assess the strength of arguments so that they can come up with stronger positions. Through critical thinking, students learn how to observe different perspectives and views.

This month’s essay which ended on March 18 was on the topic “The availability of internet access in Nigeria has risen within the past few years and is still increasing. Do you think this will have a positive or negative impact on students’ academic performance?”