Esport adoption to grow as Estar takes initiative to schools

EStars, an educational Esports platform, has launched in Nigeria. Founded by Mags Byrne, EStars aims to bridge the gap between education and the rapidly growing global Esports industry. This initiative seeks to educate students on all facets of the Esports world, prepare them for different career opportunities within the industry, and harness the power of Esports to enhance educational outcomes.

According to Statista, the global eSports market was valued at just over $1.38 billion in 2022. Additionally, the eSports industry’s global market revenue was forecast to grow to as much as $1.87 billion in 2025. EStar’s approach prepares students for success in the gaming world and equips them with skills applicable to numerous other fields.

EStars plans to roll out in Nigeria this year and introduce the Esports Club to as many schools as possible, laying the foundation for widespread educational transformation. Participating students will receive the EStars Certificate and the International BTEC, providing a structured pathway into the Esports ecosystem.

“We believe that Esports has the potential to revolutionise education by making learning engaging and relevant to the interests of young people,” said Mags Byrne, founder of EStars. “Our mission is to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the Esports industry and beyond.”

The Esports Club primarily targets students aged 7-12 with a keen interest in gaming. By integrating Esports into school curricula, EStars aims to nurture these young minds, fostering their passion for gaming while instilling valuable skills. Additionally, this initiative presents an excellent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunity for companies seeking to sponsor and support the journey of educational advancement through Esports.

The EStars Certificate in Esports will serve as a gateway to the dynamic and fast-growing Esports industry. Endorsed by the NOCN Group, an accredited body in vocational skills development, the EStars Certificate is accessible to learners of all abilities. “It provides an ideal stepping stone for students eager to explore the world of Esports further,” the company added.