Esit Eket community vows to vote capacity, competence over zoning:

The people of Esit Eket in Eket Senatorial District (ESD) of Akwa Ibom State have stated that in 2023, they would vote for a candidate based on competence rather than on zoning arrangement.

The people made their feelings known when Ephraim Inyangeyen, the former Chief of Staff in Akwa Ibom consulted the Esit Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party secretariat, Esit Eket, over his ambition to represent Eket Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023.

Inyangeyen said his ambition was driven by personal decision and the need to bring about change in the Senatorial District.

“I have come on my own resolve and personal conviction that it is time I stepped into the arena because God has blessed me with what it takes to take up the huge responsibility,” he said.

The former Commissioner of Works further observed that he took the decision after he had seen that all the three federal constituencies in the Senatorial District had deservedly taken their turns in the first round of rotation, with Ikot Abasi having taken the lead.

He argued that there was no binding law that it cannot begin elsewhere and still goes round, based only on the capacity and competence of the aspirant to deliver quality service that meets the people’s expectations.

The aspirant, who said his consultation to the party structure in Esit Eket was in keeping with a tradition of solidarity and personal respect to the party, maintained.

“Time has come when we must send our first eleven to the centre. I have therefore brought myself out by my volition and belief in my innate ability to deliver. Having considered everything including the history of representation in the Senatorial district,” Inyangeyen said.

“I hereby announced officially my ambition to run for the Senate seat come 2023. The Senate needs someone with a voice that will be respected by all.”

Speaking, Eddy Etangkanga, the Esit Eket Chapter chairman of PDP, welcomed and commended Inyangeyen for his ambition and patriotic desire to change the story of ESD at the national assembly, adding that only a candidate who has capacity and competence will be able to make the difference.

The party chairman, a former Majority Whip and Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation in Esit Eket Legislative Council added that the people of Esit Eket will place all aspirants in a scale before making decisions.

“However, as a party, we will be fair to all who come, by allowing a level playing ground for them to test their popularity and acceptability by the electorate. But what the people are asking for is effective representation,” he said.

Present during the event were members of the party chapter executive, including Ekaette Abia, Deputy Chairman; Akidmfin Umana, Secretary; Emem Peters, youth leader, Godsown Udoitu Women Leader; Agnes Akwaowo, Assistant Publicity Secretary, and others.

In attendance also were ward chairmen and their vice, delegates, councillors and others.